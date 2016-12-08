A checklist for figuring out whether your algorithm is a "weapon of math destruction"
The Data & Society institute held an online seminar devoted to Cathy O'Neil's groundbreaking book Weapons of Math Destruction , which showed how badly designed algorithmic decision-making systems can create, magnify and entrench the social problems they're supposed to solve, perpetuating inequality, destabilizing the economy, and making a small number of people very, very rich.
