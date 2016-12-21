NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on December 8, 2016 at 6:00 p.m. at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York regarding a proposed local law to amend local law 4 of 2014 adopting weight limits for certain town highways in the Town of Ticonderoga.

