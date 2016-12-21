Notice of Public Hearing
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on December 8, 2016 at 6:00 p.m. at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York regarding a proposed local law to amend local law 4 of 2014 adopting weight limits for certain town highways in the Town of Ticonderoga.
Ticonderoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keort
|22 min
|Opp
|30
|St. Mary's church
|7 hr
|Ballsy
|31
|New and Improved Lord Howe Crack Den
|12 hr
|dream on
|53
|Swingers, cuckold, cuckquean
|Thu
|Haha
|6
|drugs and other problems from downstate
|Thu
|DOWNSTATE SCUM
|28
|Samantha a
|Thu
|NOBODY CARES
|7
|International paper hiring process
|Thu
|No kidding
|3
