Engage | Eye on the Arts

The holiday season is upon us, and with it an explosion of Christmas-themed everything; concerts, exhibits, dances - each appearing as swiftly as snow. As we brace ourselves for the busy business of giving and receiving - and avoiding the echoing intro to Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime" at all costs - it's easy to let the true nature of the holiday get buried somewhere underneath all the receipts and travel plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.