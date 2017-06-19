Trinity drug bust results in arrest U...

Trinity drug bust results in arrest Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

On Saturday, officers of the Randolph County Sheriff's Office went to a residence at 5069 O'Neal Farm Road, Trinity, to follow up on a complaint of drug activity. When detectives arrived, they encountered several individuals at the residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Thomasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
William Brigman looking for. (Aug '15) 3 hr Tiffany 3
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 6 hr Appalled 8,702
rev.Williams (Aug '13) Sun jody 11
Bi Married Men Winston Salem, NC Sat KHPrice 1
How can we stop forced, unwanted help by strang... Jun 11 Shes_off_her_meds... 6
Looking for Tammy messer, old friend (Feb '16) Jun 11 HelpingHand 16
Bobbi nd Sierra Jun 10 Jtu 8
See all Thomasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Thomasville Forum Now

Thomasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Thomasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Thomasville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,705 • Total comments across all topics: 281,896,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC