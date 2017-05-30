Thomasville man victim of motorcycle accident

One man has died following a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Thomasville, according to a press release from the Thomasville Police Department. The accident happened at 7:16 p.m. Friday evening in the 1100 block of National Highway, near Business 85. Aaron Chase Sellars, 23, of Thomasville, died after his motorcycle, a Suzuki GSXR 1000, clipped a Ford Mustang that was stopped in the inside, southbound lane of National Highway, waiting to make a left turn into Old Dominion Freight Line.

