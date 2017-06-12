Robbery, assault leads to charges for 3

Robbery, assault leads to charges for 3

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

On Sunday, May 21, deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office responded to the Giddy Kwik, 8290 S. NC 109 Thomasville, in reference to a robbery involving a stabbing. The victim reported he was robbed of money while in the parking lot of the convenience store and during the incident was stabbed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Thomasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How can we stop forced, unwanted help by strang... Jun 11 Shes_off_her_meds... 6
Looking for Tammy messer, old friend (Feb '16) Jun 11 HelpingHand 16
Bobbi nd Sierra Jun 10 Jtu 8
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Jun 10 I lived to tell t... 8,699
murder in colfax (Feb '06) Jun 8 Louis Stephenson 22
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) May 27 1tiger 72
hicks family (Oct '12) May 26 the love 3
See all Thomasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Thomasville Forum Now

Thomasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Thomasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Libya
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Thomasville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,604 • Total comments across all topics: 281,779,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC