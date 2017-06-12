Robbery, assault leads to charges for 3
On Sunday, May 21, deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office responded to the Giddy Kwik, 8290 S. NC 109 Thomasville, in reference to a robbery involving a stabbing. The victim reported he was robbed of money while in the parking lot of the convenience store and during the incident was stabbed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Thomasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How can we stop forced, unwanted help by strang...
|Jun 11
|Shes_off_her_meds...
|6
|Looking for Tammy messer, old friend (Feb '16)
|Jun 11
|HelpingHand
|16
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Jun 10
|Jtu
|8
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Jun 10
|I lived to tell t...
|8,699
|murder in colfax (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|22
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|hicks family (Oct '12)
|May 26
|the love
|3
Find what you want!
Search Thomasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC