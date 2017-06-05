Family reclaims sentimental Mother's Day balloon High Point, N.C....

Family reclaims sentimental Mother's ...

Family reclaims sentimental Mother's Day balloon

The Mother's Day helium balloon that touched a High Point man's heart has landed where it rightfully belongs - in the hands of the grieving daughter who released it six years ago. Last month, when The High Point Enterprise published a Mother's Day article about the balloon Ron Davis had found on his property several years ago - and refused to discard because he was moved by its handwritten, heartfelt message from someone named Amanda - he never imagined he would actually hear from Amanda.

