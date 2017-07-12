Driver sentenced in fatal Franklin Co...

Driver sentenced in fatal Franklin County hit-and-run

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

A truck driver who left the scene of a fatal Franklin County collision has been given just under a month in jail and will carry a felony conviction, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Thomasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rev.Williams (Aug '13) Jul 10 Michele793 12
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Jul 9 Rock 8,718
What band did David McGee play for? (Mar '16) Jul 7 Karereno 4
Looking for an old friend Jul 6 Need my friend 1
Jennifer Clemmer Whaley Jul 6 2labman 1
Black civic looked like spoon wheels Jul 4 Twag06 1
hicks family (Oct '12) May '17 the love 3
See all Thomasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Thomasville Forum Now

Thomasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Thomasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. American Idol
 

Thomasville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,759 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC