Driver sentenced in 2016 hit-and-run
A truck driver who left the scene of a fatal Franklin County collision has been given just under a month in jail and will carry a felony conviction, a judge ruled Tuesday. Kevin Dwight Blackburn, 39, of Thomasville, North Carolina, initially took his case to a jury trial in April, but after several hours of testimony and evidence, he opted to plead no contest to hit-and-run.
