Davidson County escapee turns self in
A Davidson County man who escaped from the Davidson County Detention Center turned himself in to authorities late Friday afternoon. Benjamin Lee Small, 23, of Thomasville escaped from the detention center on June 17, after assaulting a detention officer, identified as Roxanne Powell with a shower head placed inside a sock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Thomasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|I lived to tell t...
|8,711
|William Brigman looking for. (Aug '15)
|Jun 20
|Tiffany
|3
|rev.Williams (Aug '13)
|Jun 18
|jody
|11
|Bi Married Men Winston Salem, NC
|Jun 17
|KHPrice
|1
|How can we stop forced, unwanted help by strang...
|Jun 11
|Shes_off_her_meds...
|6
|Looking for Tammy messer, old friend (Feb '16)
|Jun 11
|HelpingHand
|16
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Jun 10
|Jtu
|8
Find what you want!
Search Thomasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC