Davidson County escapee turns self in

A Davidson County man who escaped from the Davidson County Detention Center turned himself in to authorities late Friday afternoon. Benjamin Lee Small, 23, of Thomasville escaped from the detention center on June 17, after assaulting a detention officer, identified as Roxanne Powell with a shower head placed inside a sock.

