Bottle Labeled a Dad's Ashesa Found a...

Bottle Labeled a Dad's Ashesa Found at Goodwill

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

From normal to strange, Jessica Cranford processes all kinds of donations at the Goodwill store on Randolph Street in Thomasville, N.C. "We get knickknacks, different clothes," said Cranford, a participant in Goodwill's WorkFirst training program. "Little bits and pieces of jewelry."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Thomasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How can we stop forced, unwanted help by strang... Sun Shes_off_her_meds... 6
Looking for Tammy messer, old friend (Feb '16) Sun HelpingHand 16
Bobbi nd Sierra Sat Jtu 8
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Sat I lived to tell t... 8,700
murder in colfax (Feb '06) Jun 8 Louis Stephenson 22
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) May 27 1tiger 72
hicks family (Oct '12) May 26 the love 3
See all Thomasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Thomasville Forum Now

Thomasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Thomasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Thomasville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,058 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC