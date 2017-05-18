Police: Demented Rejects gang members had weapons, drugs
Three people who police say have ties to the Demented Rejects motorcycle gang have been charged with the distribution of drugs and weapons in a northern central area of North Carolina. The Winston-Salem Journal reports 38-year-old Trace William Bostick, 35-year-old Brandie Starlett Saunders Bostick and 31-year-old Clifton Scott Peter were arrested after a four-month investigation and search of multiple homes on May 10. The Thomasville Police Department is still seeking 30-year-old Adam Nicholas Badgett.
