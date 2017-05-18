Police: Demented Rejects gang members had weapons, drugs

Police: Demented Rejects gang members...

Three people who police say have ties to the Demented Rejects motorcycle gang have been charged with the distribution of drugs and weapons in a northern central area of North Carolina. The Winston-Salem Journal reports 38-year-old Trace William Bostick, 35-year-old Brandie Starlett Saunders Bostick and 31-year-old Clifton Scott Peter were arrested after a four-month investigation and search of multiple homes on May 10. The Thomasville Police Department is still seeking 30-year-old Adam Nicholas Badgett.

