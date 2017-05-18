Trucker enters no-contest plea in fat...

Trucker enters no-contest plea in fatal hit-and-run, but judge withholds finding

After hours of testimony before a jury and a failed attempt to strike the evidence presented by the commonwealth, Kevin Dwight Blackburn pleaded no contest to a felony hit-and-run charge.

