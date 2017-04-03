Thomasville teen reported missing Updated at
Siann Renae Choate, 15, was last seen in the area of Warner Street at 4 p.m. on Thursday, wearing black pants, a black hoodie, white converse shoes and carrying a black bag. She was reported to be walking on Randolph Street towards the library in Thomasville.
