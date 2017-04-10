Preddy planes on display at air museu...

Preddy planes on display at air museum Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Preddy, who was from Greensboro, was one of the top flying aces during World War II. While leading the 328th Fighter Squadron of the 352nd Fighter Group, he was downed by friendly fire during the Battle of the Bulge on Christmas Day 1944.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Thomasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 4 hr Baybeh 8,362
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Apr 12 Mom of 2 343
Bobbi nd Sierra Apr 11 Me too 6
High Point women in need of sexual assaut (Apr '11) Apr 8 Mad As Hell 10
How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07) Apr 4 tired and feed up 80
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Mar 29 Juanfat Kock 32
News Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13) Mar 23 Helena 17
See all Thomasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Thomasville Forum Now

Thomasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Thomasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Thomasville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,284 • Total comments across all topics: 280,318,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC