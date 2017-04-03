Local teens sound off on important issues
The Martin Luther King Social Action Committee hosted its 14th annual MLK Memorial Peace Conference on Monday and Tuesday, capping the events with a free peace meal and "real talk," a conversation between a diverse group of high school students. The Tuesday session featured seven students from Thomasville and Ledford high schools who discussed the topic "What's Wrong with America?" The organizers of the event said it was designed to allow teens a chance to express their opinions without adult insight.
