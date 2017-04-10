Fear of customers eases for Lexington lunch counter worker LEXINGTON, ...
When Norma Gales walked into Lexington Drug for her first day of work at the lunch counter, she thought she had made a big mistake when she saw who many of the customers were. As a self-proclaimed country girl, Gales felt out of place when she realized Lexington's doctors, lawyers, business leaders and their spouses were frequenting the lunch counter which offers homemade egg salad, chicken salad and other sandwiches along with salads, fresh squeezed lemonade, orangeades and milkshakes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Thomasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,374
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr 12
|Mom of 2
|343
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Apr 11
|Me too
|6
|High Point women in need of sexual assaut (Apr '11)
|Apr 8
|Mad As Hell
|10
|How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07)
|Apr 4
|tired and feed up
|80
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Mar 29
|Juanfat Kock
|32
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar 23
|Helena
|17
Find what you want!
Search Thomasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC