Community Consortium connects business owners with others
Local business owners, city and county officials, leaders from area nonprofits and representatives with the small business center at Davidson County Community College have formed a new group to bring all facets of the community together to gain input and to identify actions to move the county forward. According to Kim Kanoy, owner of Kanoy Creative graphic designs in Thomasville, the Davidson County Connect Community Consortium is a group of like-minded people who are interested in doing more for the community.
