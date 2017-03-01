Parents arrested after two-year-old f...

Parents arrested after two-year-old found wandering

Parents 'found passed out in bed, surrounded by drugs' after their two-year-old son was found walking along a road alone A passer-by stopped to help the child and determined the toddler lived at a home on Hasty School Road in Thomasville, North Carolina Thomasville police forced their way into the home, and found Jeremy Nelson Billings and Melinda Wright Billings in bed and unaware their child had left Authorities charged the couple with possession of schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse Two parents were arrested after their 2-year-old son was found walking along a road alone this week, police in North Carolina say.

