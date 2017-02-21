Thomasville crash results in fatality

Thomasville crash results in fatality

A multi-vehicle crash on Business 85 in Thomasville Thursday morning killed at least one person, according to initial reports from the Thomasville Police Department. The accident, which involved a Lexus and a tractor-trailer, occurred near Shuler Road.

