Kennedy Home continues repairs after ...

Kennedy Home continues repairs after Matthew

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Kinston Free Press

Kennedy Home, one of Baptist Children's Homes of North Carolina's statewide residential campuses for children, is currently in the process of repairing the damage left behind. "When Matthew hit, we knew very soon that we were going to have to relocate and these kids were displaced," Blackwell said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Thomasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07) 5 hr lane57 76
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 9 hr Steven Spencer 8,231
murder in colfax (Feb '06) 18 hr Jeremy bess 21
motel at north end of town has two way mirrors 20 hr masked avenger 14
Arrest at Caroline ale house Feb 2 mary mrey 1
Girl from Kentucky looking for tree Feb 1 The OG 3
Free loaders Jan 31 legal 3
See all Thomasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Thomasville Forum Now

Thomasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Thomasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Thomasville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,190 • Total comments across all topics: 278,617,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC