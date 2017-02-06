Kennedy Home continues repairs after Matthew
Kennedy Home, one of Baptist Children's Homes of North Carolina's statewide residential campuses for children, is currently in the process of repairing the damage left behind. "When Matthew hit, we knew very soon that we were going to have to relocate and these kids were displaced," Blackwell said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Thomasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07)
|5 hr
|lane57
|76
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,231
|murder in colfax (Feb '06)
|18 hr
|Jeremy bess
|21
|motel at north end of town has two way mirrors
|20 hr
|masked avenger
|14
|Arrest at Caroline ale house
|Feb 2
|mary mrey
|1
|Girl from Kentucky looking for tree
|Feb 1
|The OG
|3
|Free loaders
|Jan 31
|legal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Thomasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC