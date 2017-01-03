Snowstorm in North Carolina and blizzards in Virginia make driving impossible

Snowstorm in the South and panic in the West: Thousands left without power in North Carolina and blizzard conditions in Virginia make driving impossible while California braces for rain 'not seen in a decade' A snow storm in the South is causing airline cancellations and power outages while California is preparing for heavy rains not seen in a decade as inclement weather grips wide swaths of the United States this weekend. Snow is blanketing parts of North Carolina and Virginia early Saturday as its slow march across the Southeast left grocery store shelves empty and roads icy and impassible.

