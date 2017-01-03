Snowstorm in North Carolina and blizz...

Snowstorm in North Carolina and blizzards in Virginia make driving impossible

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Mail

Snowstorm in the South and panic in the West: Thousands left without power in North Carolina and blizzard conditions in Virginia make driving impossible while California braces for rain 'not seen in a decade' A snow storm in the South is causing airline cancellations and power outages while California is preparing for heavy rains not seen in a decade as inclement weather grips wide swaths of the United States this weekend. Snow is blanketing parts of North Carolina and Virginia early Saturday as its slow march across the Southeast left grocery store shelves empty and roads icy and impassible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Thomasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 2 hr I lived to tell t... 7,966
Low flying, window-less aircraft (Jan '12) 9 hr Nat 39
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) 12 hr cateau 67
motel at north end of town has two way mirrors 21 hr Courtney 12
Pastor Ronald Diggs (Feb '10) Jan 5 DISAPPOINTED 49
Annabelles on Patterson ave (Sep '15) Jan 2 J-Ann 5
How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07) Jan 2 betty 74
See all Thomasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Thomasville Forum Now

Thomasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Thomasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Thomasville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,939 • Total comments across all topics: 277,716,427

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC