Sellars champions social action
Homelessness, hunger, unemployment a when Wendy Sellars sees a problem in Thomasville her desire is to be part of the solution. Sellars, 49, was born in Manhattan, NY, but moved to Thomasville with her family in 1983.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thomasville Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Thomasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,256
|Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15)
|8 hr
|Lied Against
|3
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|14 hr
|Janis
|28
|How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07)
|16 hr
|Dez Nutz
|77
|What band did David McGee play for? (Mar '16)
|Feb 7
|Myrtle
|3
|murder in colfax (Feb '06)
|Feb 5
|Jeremy bess
|21
|motel at north end of town has two way mirrors
|Feb 5
|masked avenger
|14
Find what you want!
Search Thomasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC