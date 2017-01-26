Missing woman, two children found OK

Melissa Jean McGarvey and her two children arrived back at their residence and do not appear to be harmed in any way, according to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office on Friday morning. Melissa Jean McGarvey and her children, Keely and Riley Oneil, were last seen in the Thomasville area on Tuesday, Jan. 24. At that time, Authorities believe McGarvey could have been experiencing a medical issue.

