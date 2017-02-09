Lomax works to inspire local youth

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Thomasville Times

As the executive director of Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Davidson County, Brandon Lomax has been selected to receive a community service award at the MLK Awards Dinner and Oratorical Contest on Saturday, Jan. 14. For more than a decade he has pursued a mission to teach young people to never accept excuses or give up. As the executive director of Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Davidson County, Brandon Lomax has been selected to receive a community service award at the MLK Awards Dinner and Oratorical Contest on Saturday, Jan. 14. For more than a decade he has pursued a mission to teach young people to never accept excuses or give up.

