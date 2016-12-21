Thomasville/Central Carolina Pageant ...

Thomasville/Central Carolina Pageant accepting applications

9 hrs ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

The current queens - Taylor Leonard, Miss Central Carolina's Outstanding Teen; Kali Whitaker, Miss Central Carolina; Taylor Cuthbertson, Miss Thomasville; and Maci Bunting, Miss Thomasville's Outstanding Teen, will be crowning their successors. It will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at T. Austin Finch Auditorium, 406 Unity St., Thomasville and is a preliminary to the Miss North Carolina Scholarship Pageant and ultimately the Miss America Scholarship Pageant.

