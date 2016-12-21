Davidson woman charged with break-in, shooting Updated at
Sherry Gibson Grainger, 48, of 321 Rock Quarry Drive in Thomasville, is charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering, assault and assault by pointing a firearm. The sheriff's office said the incident is domestic-related.
