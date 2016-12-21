Albe. Co. Police Arrest 3 in Connection to Larcenies
Albemarle County police have arrested three teenagers in connection to an armed robbery and believe they are connected to a series of larcenies. Nineteen-year-old Arun Turay and 18-year-old Kalton Payne, both of Albemarle County, and an 18-year old-from North Carolina, Djimon Spann, are facing charges.
