Thomasville police search for man who shot out woman's tire
They intend to charge Terry Terrell Willis, 30, with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime. A police report says that a woman drove to a house on Marshall Street to pick up a passenger, when a man described as Willis pulled in behind her.
