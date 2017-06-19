Suspect caught on camera during Thomasville liquor store burglary
Investigators said surveillance photos show a suspect stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Thomasville liquor store. This happened Wednesday morning around 3:30 am at Rose City Liquors off Highway 19. Investigators said surveillance photos show a suspect stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Thomasville liquor store.
