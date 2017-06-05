Private EMS companies submit proposals to Thomas Co.
The cost of 9,000 ambulance calls a year in Thomas County is $1.5 million, and county leaders say that is just too much. They want to trim the budget but not the service, which has commissioners looking at several options, such as private EMS services, different billing companies or possibly some sort of shared services between the city and county.
