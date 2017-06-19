Deputies catch Thomasville shooting suspect after high speed chase
The chase started in Grady County after deputies spotted Terry Willis, and recognized him from his mugshot on WALB story online. The chase ended on Campbell Street, at the scene you can see tire marks in the grass from where a deputies car ended up in the ditch.
