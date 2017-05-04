Thomasville to host comprehensive plan workshops
Over the next week Thomasville leaders are calling on residents to attend workshops and meetings to voice their opinions on future projects within the city. "Everybody has an opinion after the fact so this is a good time to get in ahead of time and have their voice be heard," said Katie Chastain, citizen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Thomasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Benny Mobley guilty of child molestation
|Apr 28
|Jim Meredith
|3
|anyone know a victoria dalton/folsom (Sep '09)
|Apr 27
|aaron
|40
|Review: Beachton Denture Clinic (Sep '11)
|Apr 25
|don
|14
|Spanking it with Gojo
|Apr 22
|Farrell Ghost Hunter
|3
|Hot Men in Cairo (Nov '12)
|Apr 19
|Cycle guy
|8
|State Patrol Predator (Apr '10)
|Apr 18
|wjb
|69
|Child molestation
|Apr 12
|Pissed off
|1
Find what you want!
Search Thomasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC