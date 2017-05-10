Thomasville hires Clatto as principal Updated at
In March, Clatto resigned as principal over FCHS, after a little over eight months on the job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Thomasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rainey Fowler (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Frank
|4
|Benny Mobley guilty of child molestation
|Apr 28
|Jim Meredith
|3
|anyone know a victoria dalton/folsom (Sep '09)
|Apr 27
|aaron
|40
|Review: Beachton Denture Clinic (Sep '11)
|Apr 25
|don
|14
|Spanking it with Gojo
|Apr 22
|Farrell Ghost Hunter
|3
|Hot Men in Cairo (Nov '12)
|Apr 19
|Cycle guy
|8
|State Patrol Predator (Apr '10)
|Apr 18
|wjb
|69
Find what you want!
Search Thomasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC