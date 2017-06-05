Multiple people facing burglary charg...

Multiple people facing burglary charges for Thomasville weekend burglaries

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

"It's an on going problem that we're facing here from one side of town to the other," said Capt. Maurice Holmes, TPD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Thomasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone know a victoria dalton/folsom (Sep '09) Sun Anonymous 41
Mary jane? May 27 Alybaba 1
Rainey Fowler (Mar '16) May 8 Frank 4
Benny Mobley guilty of child molestation Apr '17 Jim Meredith 3
Review: Beachton Denture Clinic (Sep '11) Apr '17 don 14
Spanking it with Gojo Apr '17 Farrell Ghost Hunter 3
Hot Men in Cairo (Nov '12) Apr '17 Cycle guy 8
See all Thomasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Thomasville Forum Now

Thomasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Thomasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Thomasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,536 • Total comments across all topics: 281,546,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC