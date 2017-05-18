Board OKs early exit for Clatto

Board OKs early exit for Clatto

The Times

At a special meeting Monday evening, the county school board voted unanimously, but with some friction, to release Franklin County High School Principal Chip Clatto about six weeks ahead of the end of his contract June 30. The move came after School Board Member Pam Marshall confronted Superintendent Traci Moses about the circumstances surrounding ... (more)

