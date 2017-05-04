Thomasville teen arrested for child sex exploitation
On Monday, John Ferguson, an 18 year old student at Thomas County Central High School, is charged with sexual exploitation of children. The Thomas County Sheriff's Office says that Ferguson had videos of children involved in sexual acts on his Thomas County Central High School email account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Thomasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Benny Mobley guilty of child molestation
|Apr 28
|Jim Meredith
|3
|anyone know a victoria dalton/folsom (Sep '09)
|Apr 27
|aaron
|40
|Review: Beachton Denture Clinic (Sep '11)
|Apr 25
|don
|14
|Spanking it with Gojo
|Apr 22
|Farrell Ghost Hunter
|3
|Hot Men in Cairo (Nov '12)
|Apr 19
|Cycle guy
|8
|State Patrol Predator (Apr '10)
|Apr 18
|wjb
|69
|Child molestation
|Apr 12
|Pissed off
|1
Find what you want!
Search Thomasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC