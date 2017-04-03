Police search for man who damaged cigarette displays at Thomasville store
Police are searching for a man who caused damage at a Thomasville business after a clerk refused to give him cigarettes. According to a report, the man came into the L&G Food Mart on Old Albany Road Saturday evening and began speaking with the clerk at the register counter, when he pointed to a cigarette display.
