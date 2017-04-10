New App Developed in Thomasville Aims to Improve Literacy in Children
The City of Thomasville set to launch their new early literacy initiative helping provide easier access to educational tools for area kids. Through Thomasville City Schools, 'Footsteps2Brilliance' aims to create equity and opportunity to address the 30 million word gap that 45% of high poverty children entering school have as compared to their more affluent peers.
