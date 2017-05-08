Man Arrested for Breaking In and Stealing from Cars in Thomasville
They said that on Saturday, a citizen saw Thomas inside of a parked car on Mississippi Avenue in Thomasville and called them. Upon further investigation, investigators were able to link Thomas to the break in on Mississippi Avenue as well as two others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Comments
Add your comments below
Thomasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Benny Mobley guilty of child molestation
|Apr 28
|Jim Meredith
|3
|anyone know a victoria dalton/folsom (Sep '09)
|Apr 27
|aaron
|40
|Review: Beachton Denture Clinic (Sep '11)
|Apr 25
|don
|14
|Spanking it with Gojo
|Apr 22
|Farrell Ghost Hunter
|3
|Hot Men in Cairo (Nov '12)
|Apr 19
|Cycle guy
|8
|State Patrol Predator (Apr '10)
|Apr 18
|wjb
|69
|Child molestation
|Apr 12
|Pissed off
|1
Find what you want!
Search Thomasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC