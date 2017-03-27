Study shows high tourism numbers for ...

Study shows high tourism numbers for Thomasville

"You wouldn't believe it, people always come in the visitors center and say are people always this nice? We say yes they are," said Bonnie Hayes, Tourism Director. According to a new survey released by the state of Georgia show that high tourism numbers means big business for Thomasville.

