Residents rally against proposed Dollar General
Some Lincoln County residents are speaking out in opposition of a proposed 9,100 square-foot Dollar General store proposed for the northwest corner of Highway 73 and Amity Church Road in the Ironton Township. A website, www.stopdg.com, was launched last week to encourage others in the community to take action against the development.
