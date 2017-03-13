Residents rally against proposed Doll...

Residents rally against proposed Dollar General

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Some Lincoln County residents are speaking out in opposition of a proposed 9,100 square-foot Dollar General store proposed for the northwest corner of Highway 73 and Amity Church Road in the Ironton Township. A website, www.stopdg.com, was launched last week to encourage others in the community to take action against the development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Thomasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katie Renee Pyles (Houston) (Feb '13) Mar 10 fyi 9
State Patrol Predator (Apr '10) Mar 8 wjb 68
Review: Beachton Denture Clinic (Sep '11) Feb 16 Keith 12
Rachel Scott Feb 15 Betty 1
anyone know a victoria dalton/folsom (Sep '09) Feb 11 Jason 36
Brandon Brinkley (Feb '09) Jan '17 Rishabrinkleyworley 2
Rika Jackson Jan '17 Thewife 1
See all Thomasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Thomasville Forum Now

Thomasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Thomasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Thomasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,918 • Total comments across all topics: 279,518,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC