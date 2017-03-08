Commissioners vote down Lake Norman development
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Monday evening to deny a request for a new residential development on Lake Norman. The request, filed by Charlotte attorney Jerry Reese, was denied despite an 8-1 vote from the planning board to recommend approval and a few last-minute concessions from the applicant to appease concerns expressed by the commissioners and the public.
