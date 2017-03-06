Commissioners to vote on tabled Lake ...

Commissioners to vote on tabled Lake Norman development

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lincoln Times-News

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will conduct three zoning hearings and vote on a fourth during a joint meeting with the planning board tonight. On Feb. 20, the commissioners tabled a request from Charlotte attorney Jerry Reese following last-minute changes to a master plan amendment for a planned residential development on Lake Norman that was originally approved in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Thomasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Beachton Denture Clinic (Sep '11) Feb 16 Keith 12
Rachel Scott Feb 15 Betty 1
State Patrol Predator (Apr '10) Feb 15 Paula 67
anyone know a victoria dalton/folsom (Sep '09) Feb 11 Jason 36
Katie Renee Pyles (Houston) (Feb '13) Jan '17 Henry 7
Brandon Brinkley (Feb '09) Jan '17 Rishabrinkleyworley 2
Rika Jackson Jan '17 Thewife 1
See all Thomasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Thomasville Forum Now

Thomasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Thomasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Thomasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,897 • Total comments across all topics: 279,353,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC