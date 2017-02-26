Jackson-Cone Engagement

Jackson-Cone Engagement

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Kevin Jackson Sr., of Savannah, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Mary Margaret, to Thomas Field Cone, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Amanuel Cone, of Thomasville. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Albert Saye, of Athens, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard Lee Jackson, of Cartersville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Thomasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katie Renee Pyles (Houston) (Feb '13) Mar 10 fyi 9
State Patrol Predator (Apr '10) Mar 8 wjb 68
Review: Beachton Denture Clinic (Sep '11) Feb 16 Keith 12
Rachel Scott Feb 15 Betty 1
anyone know a victoria dalton/folsom (Sep '09) Feb '17 Jason 36
Brandon Brinkley (Feb '09) Jan '17 Rishabrinkleyworley 2
Rika Jackson Jan '17 Thewife 1
See all Thomasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Thomasville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Thomas County was issued at March 15 at 8:45PM EDT

Thomasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Thomasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Thomasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,438 • Total comments across all topics: 279,575,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC