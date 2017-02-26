Jackson-Cone Engagement
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Kevin Jackson Sr., of Savannah, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Mary Margaret, to Thomas Field Cone, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Amanuel Cone, of Thomasville. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Albert Saye, of Athens, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard Lee Jackson, of Cartersville.
Thomasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katie Renee Pyles (Houston) (Feb '13)
|Mar 10
|fyi
|9
|State Patrol Predator (Apr '10)
|Mar 8
|wjb
|68
|Review: Beachton Denture Clinic (Sep '11)
|Feb 16
|Keith
|12
|Rachel Scott
|Feb 15
|Betty
|1
|anyone know a victoria dalton/folsom (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|Jason
|36
|Brandon Brinkley (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Rishabrinkleyworley
|2
|Rika Jackson
|Jan '17
|Thewife
|1
