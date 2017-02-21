Gunshot strikes campus building at south Georgia university
Authorities say gunfire struck the student life center on the campus of a south Georgia university, prompting a brief lockdown. Thomas University said in a statement that no one was injured, and police and sheriff's officials had responded to the campus Monday afternoon.
