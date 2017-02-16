Diversity expert returns to USC
When Shaun Harper was young, you wouldn't find him outside playing soccer with the other boys. He would be inside, playing school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Trojan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Thomasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Beachton Denture Clinic (Sep '11)
|Feb 16
|Keith
|12
|Rachel Scott
|Feb 15
|Betty
|1
|State Patrol Predator (Apr '10)
|Feb 15
|Paula
|67
|anyone know a victoria dalton/folsom (Sep '09)
|Feb 11
|Jason
|36
|Katie Renee Pyles (Houston) (Feb '13)
|Jan 31
|Henry
|7
|Brandon Brinkley (Feb '09)
|Jan 27
|Rishabrinkleyworley
|2
|Rika Jackson
|Jan '17
|Thewife
|1
Find what you want!
Search Thomasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC