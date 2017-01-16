Thomasville resident captures storm on camera
Homes are completely leveled, trees are down and debris is everywhere, a common sight when driving down Airline Road in Thomas County. "I've never seen anything like this in Thomasville before, we've had hurricanes and tornadoes and I've never seen anything that does this kind of damage before," explained Lovett.
