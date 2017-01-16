GSP investigates deadly Thomasville wreck
Georgia State Patrol reported that a person died in a wreck on West Jackson Street at Patten Street in Thomasville Sunday afternoon. According to officials, a driver heading west on West Jackson was driving too fast for conditions when he or she went into the eastbound lane and struck another vehicle on the driver's side door.
