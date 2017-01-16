16 people killed in powerful US storms

Ann Bell salvages possessions from what's left of her son's home after a tornado destroyed it outside Thomasville, Georgia A dangerous weekend weather system has killed at least 16 people in the US as severe thunderstorms and tornadoes menaced several states in the south. Georgia Governor Nathan Deal declared an emergency for seven counties in the south-central part of the state, warning that dangerous conditions persisted and could reach north to the Atlanta area.

